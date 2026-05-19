Austin shooting spree: 17-year-old suspect charged with 6 felonies

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The Brief A 17-year-old has been charged with six felonies in connection with a shooting spree that happened across Austin The co-defendants, the 15-and-16-year-old suspects, are going through a different justice system because they are minors APD said they were involved in 12 shootings



The 17-year-old connected to the shooting spree that took place across Austin this past weekend had his first court appearance Tuesday.

The backstory:

17-year-old Cristian Mondragon has been charged with six felonies. The charges include:

Two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle

Theft of firearms

Evading arrest with a motor vehicle

He has no bond.

In court, it was revealed Mondragon is not a U.S. citizen and currently has an ICE hold.

He was also on probation through the juvenile justice system and has a juvenile detainer.

Mondragon seemed annoyed in court. He was seen making faces and was moving around a lot. At one point, he tried to interrupt the judge.

Mondragon's co-defendants, the 15-and-16-year-old suspects, are going through a different justice system because they are minors.

Austin shooting spree: What happened?

Timeline:

Three suspects were arrested, which included two teens, a 15-and 16-year-old.

APD released the identity of the third suspect, 17-year-old Cristian Mondragon-Fajardo.

During a press conference, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said a string of shootings, vehicle thefts and robberies happened across South and East Austin from May 16 and 17.

APD said at least 12 separate shootings are being investigated. The shootings struck apartment buildings, homes, businesses and two Austin Fire Department stations.

Authorities said the 17-year-old, Cristian Mondragon-Fajardo, had an active warrant for stealing a firearm from the same store where the 15-year-old allegedly stole another gun Saturday. Investigators believe the suspects stole more than four vehicles during the spree and may have switched vehicles multiple times.

Dig deeper:

Detectives believe the incidents were a mix of random and target shootings. The suspects knew some of the victims, APD said.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public related to these incidents.

APD said over the course of all 12 shootings

Four people were injured. Three victims had non-life-threatening injuries, and one victim had critical injuries and was taken to the trauma center.

Five cars were hit by gunfire

Four homes were hit by gunfire

Two Austin Fire Departments were hit by gunfire

Three Austin Fire Department trucks were hit by gunfire

At least five cars were stolen

One gun was stolen

APD said several investigative resources were used throughout the investigation.

At this time, investigators are still processing evidence, including shell casings, surveillance footage, stolen vehicles, and digital evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.