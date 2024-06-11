2 California Lottery players win combined $28 million

Two California Lottery players are cashing in some massive winnings after purchasing some lucky SuperLotto and Powerball tickets!

The winner of a $23 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot back in December was revealed to be Adrian Mac, according to officials. He purchased the ticket at Copacabana Market in Northridge. The market also gets a $115,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

"Somebody saw that my store sold the winner," said Copacabana owner Ven Lem. "They called me to congratulate me."

Lem, who opened the market two years ago, said he plans to use his winnings to improve the store.

The luck doesn't stop there in the San Fernando Valley!

Edwin Baghoomian matched five numbers from a Powerball jackpot drawing in September, officials said. That ticket, purchased at Thirst Quencher Liquor in Burbank, was worth $5,422,749.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot stand near 1 in 292.2 million. Chances of taking home Mega Millions’ top prize are even lower, at about 1 in 302.6 million.

When someone wins a lottery jackpot in games like Powerball or Mega Millions they have two options: an annuity that is distributed over 29 years or a (significantly smaller) cash payout.

Federal and state taxes will also lower the money you take home, with deductions depending on where you live.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.