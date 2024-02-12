2 children taken to hospital following crash in East Austin

Two children were taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash in East Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, around 7:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Bastrop Hwy southbound.

One child was taken to Dell Children's with critical life-threatening injuries, and another child was taken with potentially serious injuries.

An adult was also injured, but refused to be taken to a local hospital.

Austin police said there are road closures from Bastrop Hwy to Montopolis and 7th Street eastbound to Bastrop Hwy.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates