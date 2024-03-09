2 dead babies in glass bottles found by cleaner in empty Hong Kong apartment

article

A man and a woman have reportedly been detained in Hong Kong after a disturbing discovery was made in a vacant apartment.

Two dead babies were found in glass bottles by a cleaner at a rented flat, Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK reported.

Officials said at a briefing Saturday that they were still investigating how the two boys died. They both appeared to be less than a year old.

"The bodies were soaked in liquid and kept in bottles that were placed in the corner of the living room," the RTHK report stated .

Chief Inspector Au Yeung Tak of the New Territories North division told reporters an autopsy would be conducted to try to determine the age of the babies and whether they were dead at birth.

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman believed to be the parents have been detained on suspicion of illegal disposal of bodies.

The landlord sent the cleaning person to the apartment Friday after the tenants moved out.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.