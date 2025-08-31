2 dead, multiple injured in late-night US 290 collision

The Brief Two people, including a 13-year-old, were killed in a multi-vehicle crash late last night on US Highway 290 North. The two vehicles involved were engulfed in flames, and several other people were injured and taken to local hospitals. The cause of the deadly crash is currently under investigation by the Elgin Police Department.



Officers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 290 North and Saratoga Farms Boulevard at approximately 11:55 PM, on August 30, 2025.

One officer was fueling up at the nearby QT gas station and immediately responded, assisting in extracting multiple patients from vehicles.

What we know:

Two vehicles were immediately engulfed in flames.

There were multiple patients on the scene. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as 66-year-old Robbie Carter of McDade, Texas.

Multiple helicopters and ambulances were needed to transport other injured patients to area hospitals in Austin.

Upon arrival at the hospital, an additional patient, 13-year-old Yareli Padierna of Elgin, was pronounced deceased. Four additional patients still remain hospitalized at local hospitals.

Elgin Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team, Crime Scene, and Command staff responded to the scene.

What's next:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.