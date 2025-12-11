Is the Texas power grid ready for winter? How new data centers might pose a risk

The Brief Texas faces elevated winter grid risk as demand from AI data centers and population growth surges. ERCOT says the grid has improved since 2021, but a single severe cold snap could still strain resources. Forecasts call for a warmer, drier winter, but Texans should prep for possible freezes and power stress.



A new assessment of winter readiness gives a look at how Texas may fare in the face of surprise winter storms like the one in 2021.

In a recent report from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages about 90 percent of the state's grid, it was warned that rising demand from new AI and crypto data centers, as well as a swiftly growing population, could be a challenge.

Here's an overview of the state's preparedness for winter, an outlook on the season, and steps residents can take as the season approaches.

Texas winter reliability assessment

Big picture view:

The new assessment from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation rated power grids across the continent based on their risk in the case of extreme winter weather. Of those assessed, Texas was found to have an elevated risk.

NERC found that Texas has seen a high growth in grid load and electricity demand, largely from data centers. These facilities, used either to develop AI or "mine" cryptocurrency, use an enormous amount of energy. Texas has been prime real estate in recent years as tech companies race to construct such centers.

Another factor in growing demand is a climbing population. Texas has seen an influx of new residents in the past few years, with census data showing a growth of more than two million since Winter Storm Uri in 2021, in which 246 Texans died and millions went days without power.

Texas winter risk:

In part because of these factors, Texas' "extreme demand" scenario, in the case of a storm similar to Uri, would put the power demand at 85.3 gigawatts, NERC found. They say this would leave the state 14.9 GW short of the total available resources (70.4 GW).

That said, as long as winter weather remains favorable, Texas appears to have the capacity to operate under typical demand for the season, the report says.

ERCOT reports on winter outlook

Local perspective:

Tuesday, ERCOT president and CEO, Pablo Vegas, delivered a report on their outlook for the coming season.

Their meteorologists predict this winter will be warmer and drier than normal because of the La Niña pattern. However, due to the increased frequency of extreme cold snaps like the 2021 storm, a single week of devastating temperatures can't be ruled out.

While ERCOT is on the lookout for snaps like these, they reported having significantly improved operations since 2021 — that year's storm aftermath was caused by the failure of their grids, largely due to frozen equipment. They report better weatherization and increased power storage, which should result in more stability in normal conditions.

Despite better overall quality in the grid for normal conditions, ERCOT warns of future constraints if demand continues to grow faster than infrastructure.

Will it snow in Texas this winter?

An outlook map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) put Dallas in the 50% range for winter precipitation, meaning there's an equal chance for either an above or below average season.

Similarly, even with the general lean toward a quieter winter, Houston is no stranger to surprises. Seasonal outlooks describe long-term probabilities and not specific events, so individual systems can still produce heavy rainfall.

In Austin, precipitation is likely to be below normal, meaning drier-than-average winter conditions overall. That said, isolated cold fronts remain possible, which might produce brief freezes or unusual weather events (e.g., light ice or rare wintry precipitation), though widespread snow or deep freezes remain unlikely under this forecast.

The one wild card is the Polar Vortex, which has shown signs of instability. That tends to favor Arctic blasts making their way into the Lower 48 as lobes of very cold air break off and head southward.

How to prepare for winter in Texas

What you can do:

Texans should stay alert to weather alerts and occasional cold fronts. Download the FOX Weather app to stay up to date.

Generator owners should complete winter readiness plans, deploy weatherization packages well in advance of storms, and frequently check and maintain cold weather mitigation.