2 hospitalized after shooting in Elgin

Police are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night in Elgin.

Investigators say they were responding to a disturbance around 5:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Alley A when they found two males who had been shot.

The victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police say they do not know the motive for the shootings.

They do not believe there is any danger to the public, but they say it is important for people to remain vigilant and report suspicious behavior during the investigation.

To report information or suspicious activity, call 911.

Police anticipate releasing more information on the case Wednesday afternoon.