2 injured, 1 killed in two unrelated overnight shootings in Travis County

Two people were injured and one was killed in two different unrelated overnight shootings in Travis County.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says that deputies responded to a 911 call about a man who had been shot in the head in the 15400 block of Jazzberry Way in Del Valle around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The investigation indicates that a father and son had woken up and interrupted a vehicle burglary attempt outside their home.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and the father and son drove around the area looking for them. When they located the suspects' vehicle and drove up to it, the son was shot. TCSO says he was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested at this time and the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Less than 30 minutes later, deputies responded to another shooting near Elgin in the 17000 block of FM 1100 where a caller reported two people had been shot. Deputies found two Hispanic males, one in his 30s and one in his 40s, inside an SUV parked on the road.

Both men had sustained a gunshot wound. One of the men died at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital.

No suspects have been arrested at this time and TCSO says detectives are actively following several leads in the investigation. The identity of the man who died will be released upon positive ID by the Medical Examiner and notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help piecing together events that led up to the shooting on FM 1100. Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

