2 injured in shooting near Round Rock: WCSO

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting near Round Rock WCSO said the two people were involved in a dispute that escalated into a shooting The shooting happened on May 1 in the 2200 block of Chandler Creek Road



Two people were injured in a shooting after a dispute near Round Rock, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.

The backstory:

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on May 1, around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Chandler Creek Road, just outside the City of Round Rock.

When deputies arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to a local hospital by another individual, and the other victim was taken to the local hospital by first responders.

The WCSO said the two people were involved in a dispute that escalated into a shooting.

This remains an active investigation.

What they're saying:

"We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public," said Commander John Foster of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 512-943-1311 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-253-7867.