2 more arrests made in connection with Austin car burglaries

Two more arrests have been made in connection to car burglaries in Austin.

This continues to be a complex ongoing investigation with additional arrests anticipated.

The backstory:

On March 5, Austin police said nine people were arrested and charged in connection with vehicle burglaries at Austin-area parks.

The operation was to target known offenders in an effort to reduce the number of incidents, says APD.

APD says it made 11 arrests for offenses varying from engaging in organized criminal activity, failure to identify, request to apprehend, burglary of a vehicle, and driving without a license.

The nine people arrested were:

21-year-old Armynie White

24-year-old Heaven Carter

27-year-old Deshauna Penson

27-year-old Jai Ana Smith

27-year-old Jamila Westmoreland

26-year-old Rickeisha Thompson

22-year-old Destiny Thomas

23-year-old Natayla Jackson

32-year-old Artaell Vincent

Austin police make two more arrests

On March 7, APD officers with the North Metro Tactical Response Unit were working a proactive enforcement operation with APD Patrol Officers downtown.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers made a traffic stop on a car that had a fraudulent temporary license plate.

Officers identified the driver as Lonnie Burke, 30, and recognized the front passenger as Trayvon Swain, 26, a known co-conspirator of the Austin City Parks vehicle burglaries.

Officers were aware there were active arrest warrants charging Swain with Debit or Credit Card Abuse and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Swain was arrested for the warrants, and during the arrest, officers found a tool designed to break vehicle windows.

Officers also found a black purse containing an Amazon gift card they believe was stolen.

Officers learned Burke had an expired driver’s license, and he was arrested for Driving while License Invalid.

What you can do:

If you are a victim of a crime that is currently happening, please call 9-1-1. Anyone who has been a victim of a crime that is no longer in progress is encouraged to create a non-emergency report by calling 3-1-1 or visiting our website at ireportaustin.com.