Man suspected of shooting 2 officers in Delafield now in custody

A man suspected of shooting two police officers in Delafield Friday morning, Nov. 6 has been taken into custody, officials say. The suspect is identified as Nathanael Benton. He is also wanted in Fargo, North Dakota for attempted murder.

The man was arrested in a field not far from the Holiday Inn where the officers were shot.

Officials say residents living in the area can go about their business -- there is no more danger to the community.

The two officers, one from Delafield and one from Hartland, were shot and wounded outside a Holiday Inn near I-94 and Highway 83. Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the officers were initially responding to a call for a hit-and-run accident. Upon arrival, officers confronted the suspect. Shots were exchanged and the two officers were hit.

Advertisement

All lanes on I-94 near WIS 83 in Delafield were temporarily closed Friday morning.

An emergency alert went out to residents in the Delafield area Friday morning asking people to avoid the area of Highway 83 and Golf Road due to a "law enforcement incident." The alert asked residents in the immediate area to "take shelter in the lowest level of your home/business."