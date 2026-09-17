Texas Supreme Court asked to revive megachurch sex case

The Brief A formal appeal was filed against Gateway Church. It also named the former pastor, Robert Morris, and several church leaders The appeal is linked to the criminal sex abuse trial of Robert Morris. He was the pastor of a Dallas-area megachurch called Gateway Church located in Southlake The civil lawsuit is asking for a million-dollar judgment



The Texas Supreme Court is being asked to restart a megachurch sex scandal case.

Last month, a lower appeals court threw out the civil lawsuit against Gateway Church, which is located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The lawsuit also named the former pastor and several church leaders.

On Thursday, the woman who filed the lawsuit, filed a formal appeal to the state's high court. The request for a reversal puts the focus on a legal standard that dates back to 1871. It’s a special protection from certain types of civil lawsuits for religious organizations like churches, mosques and temples.

Sex abuse trial of Robert Morris

The backstory:

The appeal is linked to the criminal sex abuse trial of Robert Morris. He was the pastor of a Dallas area megachurch called Gateway located in Southlake.

He was convicted after a criminal trial in Oklahoma for abusing Cindy Clemishire. The abuse started back in the 1980s when she was 12 years old and living in Oklahoma.

Morris was recently released from prison. His new picture, that was posted on the sex offender registry, drew some attention because of his black eye reportedly caused by a fall.

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On Thursday, a news conference was held in Austin at the Texas Supreme Court. The topic was the 2025 civil lawsuit Clemshire filed. She is accusing Morris, his wife and church leaders of defamation.

"Never did I fathom that using my voice and sharing my story would result in public ridicule, lies, and defamation from the very church my abuser pastored. Hearing and reading the public statements made by the leaders of Gateway left me devastated. The hateful messages and phone calls I received from many Gateway members, as well as the followers of Robert Morris. Of me feeling threatened and concerned for my safety," said Clemishire.

The Fifth District Court of Appeals in Dallas, back in August, dismissed the lawsuit citing what’s known as the "Ecclesiastical Abstention Doctrine." That legal precedent prohibits civil courts from getting involved with matters like theological disputes, church discipline, church government, and how members follow morals and standards.

Clemishire's attorney speaks out

What they're saying:

Jeff Leach, Clemishire's attorney, wants the Texas Supreme Court to reverse the appeals court ruling, noting she was never a member of Morris’ church.

"There is a reason that our courts are slow to involve themselves in internal disputes of religious institutions, and they're slow, rightfully so, to insert themselves in disputes relating to religious doctrine. But again, that's not what Cindy's case is about. Protecting religious liberty is important. But protecting child rapists is not," said Leach.

Leach, who is also a state lawmaker, is a strong advocate for victims of abuse. Thursday, he told reporters Clemshire deserves her day in court. Clemishire indicated her lawsuit is not about a monetary verdict but sending a statement.

"We cannot change what happened to those of us who have already endured abuse. But we can decide what kind of protection and what kind of justice we lead for the person who comes next," said Clemishire.

Robert Morris' attorney speaks out

The other side:

The attorney for former pastor Robert Morris, Bill Metaje, sent FOX 7 a statement in response to the appeal request:

"It's important not to forget what this lawsuit actually is and isn't about. Robert and Gateway took ownership of what happened in the 1980s and apologized in good faith. Turning that apology into an argument for defamation liability cheapens what an apology is supposed to mean—and it's hard to see this as anything other than an attempt to convert accountability into a big payday. And let’s call the Clemishire press conference what it is, because it isn’t a legal filing, and it certainly isn’t an argument to the Court – it’s Ms. Clemishire’s lawyer grandstanding in advance of the November general election that has him seeking reelection as a state representative for House District 67. Courts decide cases on the law, not on press conferences. Finally, Ms. Clemishire's lawyer says religious liberty cannot mean religious immunity. Fair point—and it's not what's happening here. Two courts have now agreed that Gateway’s affairs were inherently ecclesiastical and beyond the court’s jurisdiction. That’s not a loophole. That’s the Constitution working as intended, and we’re confident the Texas Supreme Court will see it the same way."

What's next:

The civil lawsuit is asking for a million-dollar judgment. Leach is hoping the Texas Supreme Court will make a quick decision.

A separate federal lawsuit linked to the abuse was thrown out earlier this summer. That case involves members of the gateway church who accused Morris of mishandling donations and tithes. An appeal in the federal case is still pending.