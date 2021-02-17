2 people dead, 1 critically injured in East Austin house fire

article

The Austin Fire Department says that two people have died and another is critically injured after a house fire in East Austin.

The fire happened at a home in the 2900 block of East 12th Street. Six people were in the home at the time. Three others suffered minor injuries.

Officials say the home did not appear to have power at the time when firefighters and the cause is still under investigation.

Foul play is not suspected. This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

