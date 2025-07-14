2 people killed in Round Rock robbery identified

The Brief Two people were injured and two others were killed after a robbery in Round Rock The incident happened on July 12 at the Bellwood Apartments RRPD said a robbery happened after two groups arranged to meet for the sale of a gun



Police have identified two people that were killed during a robbery in Round Rock this past weekend.

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on Saturday, July 12, around 1 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Bellwood Apartments at 1401 S A.W. Grimes Blvd.

A preliminary investigation shows a robbery happened after two groups arranged to meet for the sale of a gun. During the transaction, shots were fired, leaving four people injured.

Two people were taken to a local hospital for their injuries and two others were pronounced dead on the scene.

The people killed were identified as Bryan Kinney, 17, of Austin, and Samuel Mason, 18, of Pflugerville.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are actively examining the roles of all parties involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Roger Zamora at 512-595-2605 or email rzamora@roundrocktexas.gov.