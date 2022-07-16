2 rescued after boat flipped, swept downstream on Colorado River

Two people have been rescued after their boat flipped and was swept downstream on the Colorado River in east Travis County Saturday.

ATCEMS reported just after noon July 16 that EMS and Austin Fire Department crews were on scene of the rescue near the 2900 block of FM 973. Rescuers were able to speak with the pair who were still in the water, but stationary and out of the current.

AFD then shared a video just after 12:30 p.m. of its Special Operations Boat 14 removing the two out of the water.

ATCEMS says both of them "deny injury or complaints".