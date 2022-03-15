Expand / Collapse search
2 SWAT deputies shot in Spanaway, Pierce County Sheriff's Department says

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 4:10PM
Washington
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said two SWAT officers were shot in Spanaway Tuesday afternoon. FOX 13 reporter Hana Kim was first on scene, and shares everything we know right now.

SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said two deputies were shot in Spanaway on Tuesday and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Deputies said on Twitter just after 12:00 p.m. that the public should avoid the area of Pacific Ave. S. (State Route 7) at 190th St. Ct. S. in Spanaway.

Both deputies were taken in unknown condition to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

Few details were immediately given, but there was a heavy police presence in the area.

The shooting reportedly happened when a SWAT team tried to arrest someone for investigation of a felony assault, and that the person deputies were arresting had been detained. Authorities alter confirmed the 40-year-old suspect is dead.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) will be handling the investigation.

FOX 13 News reporter Hana Kim was first at the scene and is gathering more information.

State transpiration officials said the police activity was causing traffic backups and delays in both directions of SR 7 near 188th St. Ct. S.

