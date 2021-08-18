2021 Kyle Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival cancelled

The City of Kyle has cancelled the 2021 Kyle Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5, due to COVID-19.

The city says refunds will be issued to all vendors and those who purchased tickets.

"COVID-19 has impacted nearly every piece of event planning from staffing and volunteers to availability of vendors and supplies," says the city. "City leadership has also kept a close eye on local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and ultimately wanted to avoid contributing to an already strained healthcare system."

The city says it looks forward to bringing the festival back in 2022.

According to the Hays County COVID-19 dashboard, Hays County currently has 2,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3,194 in the last 21 days, with 62 of those being hospitalized. 804 of those current cases are in Kyle.

