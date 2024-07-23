Travis County Democratic Party pivots to Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris was in Wisconsin on Tuesday as she launched her campaign as the new presumptive DNC Nominee.

In Austin, the Travis County Democratic Party sent out e-mails to help raise money for her as convention delegates from Texas pledge their votes for Harris. Among the delegates on the Harris bandwagon is State Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D) Austin.

"In many ways, this train has left the station, and it's not a strategy. It was an organic energy and enthusiasm that led to everybody throwing in their support for our vice president," said Hinojosa.

Outside the LBJ Library, FOX 7 asked voters what they thought about this pre-convention pivot to Harris. Randy Love said, give it to Harris.

"We need unity. We need to move forward. I'm tired of divisiveness. I'm tired of the fighting and the chaos. We had four years of it. We don't need four more," said Love.

Kathy Clark believes a deeper dive into Harris' record while in California is a reason not to give her the nomination.

"I just think there's someone that would be much better for the Democrat Party. I don't know who, but I do think they have someone that would do a good job," said Clark.

Dog Fink and his wife see both sides of the argument and are looking for a solution.

"Somewhere in between. You know, I don't want to circumvent the rules and make a bunch of other people mad, but we don't have much time left," said Fink.

When LBJ bowed out of the 1968 presidential race, his Vice President Hubert Humphrey jumped in late. He won the nomination when democrats met in Chicago.

Democrats return to Chicago next month and avoiding a historical political reboot is critical for democrats, according to Brian Smith with St. Edwards University.

"I think the Democrats realize the stakes are too high to have a full brokered convention, so they're going to fall in line and then hope by November, the rest of the Democrats fall in love," said Smith.

The 1968 DNC wasn't the only chaotic convention to happen in modern history. It took three rounds of voting in 1952 for Adlai Stevenson, two in ‘48 for Thomas Dewy, and 103 rounds in 1920 to nominate John Davis. All lost in the general election. It’s a historical trend Harris will have to work hard to avoid.

"If she comes out of the convention very flat and trailing Trump by a large margin, then the Democrats are in trouble. But she has opportunities to try to build a case for herself in these next two weeks, and the convention itself," said Smith.

Harris' ace in the hole could be her pick for VP. Hinojosa said there are several good candidates to consider, but offered a name when pressed on who she thinks could be the right running mate for Harris.

"Okay, actually, you know, who I think is really cool is Mark Kelly. He is an astronaut. He has fought for big public safety initiatives. And he's from a swing state. That would be great to have on our side. So, I think he's great. But again, I don't know enough about all our candidates to know who would be the best, but, I think I'd be pretty happy with him," said Hinojosa.

Harris reportedly will be in Houston on Thursday, July 25, to speak at a teacher’s union event.

President Biden will be in Austin on Monday, July 29. He will be at the LBJ Library for a ceremony marking the signing of the civil rights act which was rescheduled last week after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.