2024 Election: 'I Voted' sticker discounts, specials at local businesses

The Brief Businesses in and around Austin offering discounts, perks for those who voted Deals include pizza, beer, coffee, pancakes and more.



Not only are you making your voice heard, but there are several businesses in and around Austin that are offering a little treat if you show them your "I Voted" sticker.

Some are already being offered now while others will have to wait until Election Day.

Early voting ends on Friday, November 1 with the General Election Day on November 5. Here's all the details you need to know before you head to the polls.

What places are offering discounts for voting stickers in Austin?

Austin Beerworks

Both locations of the brewery are offering a free beer on Election Day to people with their voting stickers.

Amy’s Ice Creams

The ice cream shop is offering a free crush’n when you go in with your "I Voted" sticker from now through Election Day.

Andy's Frozen Custard

Andy's Frozen Custard will be serving a special Cherry Pie Concrete on November 4 and 5 in honor of Election Day.

Bakery Lorraine

The Austin location and all San Antonio locations is giving giving out a free small house coffee to people with voting stickers through Election Day.

Baldinucci Pizza Romana

The pizzeria is giving out either a free slice of New York-style cheese pizza or six garlic knots to voters with proof of voting through Election Day.

Banger’s

The Rainey Street beer garden is offering half-off any appetizer on Election Day with a sticker.

Barrett’s Coffee and Double Trouble

Both locations of the coffee shop is offering a free drip coffee or cold brew with a voting sticker.

Central Machine Works

The East Austin beer and pizza spot is offering 1 free beer through Election Day. Must be 21+ to redeem.

Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's is celebrating the day with a $19.99 Eat, Drink and Play combo meal, which includes a $10 power card, entrée and drink.

Dog Day Coffee

The coffee shop is offering 25% off orders to people with "I Voted" stickers.

Easy Tiger

Both locations are offering a free 16-ounce draft of St Elmo Brewing Co.’s Carl Kölsch-style beer Carl to people with stickers only on Election Day.

Fazoli's

Diners who show their voting sticker at Fazoli's will get $2 off a signature bake, which includes the chicken parmigiano, loaded baked spaghetti, and spicy baked ziti with Italian sausage.

The Fika Table

If you wear your sticker to the Nordic-inspired bakery, you can get $1 off any bun through Election Day. There’s a limit of one discount a day, but people can reuse their stickers daily.

Flo’s

The wine bar is offering 20.24% off a glass of wine with voting stickers through Election Day.

Home Slice

Head to the pizzeria and get a free slice with stickers throughout early voting and Election Day.

IKEA

If you find yourself shopping for furniture on Tuesday, Ikea is offering a free frozen yogurt on Election Day.

Joe’s Bakery

The Mexican restaurant is offering $2 off meals for people with voting stickers.

Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets will also be celebrating Election Day with a free shake with all in-store purchases for those who show their "I Voted" sticker.

Kerbey Lane Cafe

You can get a free pancake at all locations with voting stickers on Election Day.

Kessho

The chocolate/gelato truck is offering a free scoop of its vanilla, mango, or ube gelato to people with voting stickers from both of its locations.

Krispy Kreme

The donut chain is offering free donuts as a way to celebrate "DOUGHmocracy." You can get a free original glazed donut, and no purchase or proof of voting is required.

Lick Honest Ice Creams

All locations will offer a free topping to people with voting stickers.

Lyft

Lyft will offer a 50 percent discount to take voters to their polling place as long as they use the ride code VOTE24.

Mañana Coffee

Show your "I Voted" sticker at either Mañana Coffee location for a free cup of coffee now through Election Day.

Meanwhile Brewing

The brewery is offering 15% off tabs through Election Day with sticker.

Mochinut

The mochi doughnut bakery is offering a free doughnut to people with their proof of voting.

Rosen’s Bagels

The bagel shop is offering free bagels with dairy-free cream cheese brand Violife to the first 100 people; the available flavors are Texas pecan pie or the roasted lime-poblano peppers-scallions.

Trudy’s Tex-Mex

The restaurant is offering a free queso to people with voting stickers on Election Day.

Uber

Get 50% off rides to polling locations within the app.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats is offering 25 percent off their orders (up to $15, $25 min order). The offer is available starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2024 until 7 a.m. Nov. 6, 2024.

The Vegan Nom

Show your "I Voted" sticker to get a free chips and queso at the plant-based eatery.