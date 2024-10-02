Texas Voting Guide: What you need to know

With the 2024 Election just weeks away, we’ve put together a voting guide for those in Travis County and the surrounding areas as well as all Texans.

Below are the election dates you should know, details about where to vote, and links to what’s on the ballot.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website .

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.

How to register to vote in Texas

If you are not registered, the process is all about dates.

To vote in the November presidential election, your registration must be postmarked by Oct. 7.

Paper applications can be picked up at libraries, post offices and even many high schools. You can also fill out an informal application online.

You must print the completed application and send it to your county voter registrar's office by the deadline.

To get your voter registration application, click here.

Important dates for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Monday, Oct. 7 - Last day to register to vote for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Monday, Oct. 21 - Early voting begins for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Friday, Oct. 25 - Mail-in ballot application deadline for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Friday, Nov. 1 - Early voting ends for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - 2024 General Election Day

Texas early voting dates and poll locations

Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting for the Nov. 5, 2024 election begins on Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 1.

In Travis County, there are more than 41 polling locations for early voting. The county has a website that will help you find the nearest ballot box. To make it even more convenient for early voters, there will be extended hours at several polling locations on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. For more information, click here.

To see what the rules are and to double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.

Early voting hours are generally 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but may vary depending on the day of the week and the location.

Where do I vote? How to find your precinct

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. Visit your county's election page for the polling locations and sample ballots.

You will also be able to find election day voting locations by visiting the state's webpage , which will be populated with voting sites a few days before election day. Or, you may want to contact the Election Official for State and County Elections in your county.

If your county participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP), you can vote at any location in your county of registration.

The following Central Texas counties are eligible for countywide polling: Bastrop County, Bell County, Bexar County, Blanco County, Burnet County, Comal County, Hays County, Lee County, Milam County, Travis County, and Williamson County.

If your county does not participate in the CWPP, you can only vote at the voting precinct assigned to you.

Find your county polling places and sample ballots

The FOX 7 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Central Texas counties are listed below in alphabetical order.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

Click here for the county election website.

When are polls open on election day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

What do I need to bring with me when I vote?

Voters will be asked to present one of seven acceptable forms of photo identification, unless they are a voter with a permanent exemption on their voter registration certificate.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver's License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy of or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Click here for more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one.

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.

For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov .