2024 Election: 'I Voted' sticker discounts, perks at local businesses
AUSTIN, Texas - Not only are you making your voice heard, but there are several businesses in and around Austin that are offering a little treat if you show them your "I Voted" sticker.
Some are already being offered now while others will have to wait until Election Day.
Early voting ends on Friday, November 1 with the General Election Day on November 5. Here's all the details you need to know before you head to the polls.
What places are offering discounts for voting stickers in Austin?
Austin Beerworks
Both locations of the brewery are offering a free beer on Election Day to people with their voting stickers.
Amy’s Ice Creams
The ice cream shop is offering a free crush’n when you go in with your "I Voted" sticker from now through Election Day.
Banger’s
The Rainey Street beer garden is offering half-off any appetizer on Election Day with a sticker.
Barrett’s Coffee and Double Trouble
Both locations of the coffee shop is offering a free drip coffee or cold brew with a voting sticker.
Central Machine Works
The East Austin beer and pizza spot is offering 1 free beer through Election Day. Must be 21+ to redeem.
Dog Day Coffee
The coffee shop is offering 25% off orders to people with "I Voted" stickers.
The Fika Table
If you wear your sticker to the Nordic-inspired bakery, you can get $1 off any bun through Election Day. There’s a limit of one discount a day, but people can reuse their stickers daily.
Flo’s
The wine bar is offering 20.24% off a glass of wine with voting stickers through Election Day.
Home Slice
Head to the pizzeria and get a free slice with stickers throughout early voting and Election Day.
Joe’s Bakery
The Mexican restaurant is offering $2 off meals for people with voting stickers.
Kerbey Lane Cafe
You can get a free pancake at all locations with voting stickers on Election Day If you vote early, hang on to those stickers for Election Day).
Mañana Coffee
Show your "I Voted" sticker at either Mañana Coffee location for a free cup of coffee now through Election Day.
Meanwhile Brewing
The brewery is offering 15% off tabs through Election Day with sticker.
Mochinut
The mochi doughnut bakery is offering a free doughnut to people with their proof of voting.
Soup Peddler
All locations of the soup and sandwich shop are offering a free cup of soup to people with stickers through Election Day.
Uber
Get 50% off rides to polling locations within the app.
The Vegan Nom
Show your "I Voted" sticker to get a free chips and queso at the plant-based eatery.