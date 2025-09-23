Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: 1 suspect could be released from jail

article

One of the suspects charged in connection with the Round Rock Juneteenth celebration shooting could be released from jail.

On June 15, 2024, two people were killed, and 14 others were injured at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

What we know:

Ricky Thompson III was charged with aggravated assault mass shooting in connection to the shooting.

FOX 7 Austin CrimeWatch reporter Meredith Aldis has learned that Thompson III could soon be released from jail. He has a contested bond hearing next week.

Ricky Thompson

The Willimason County DA says they are opposed to his release.

Round Rock Juneteenth celebration shooting

The backstory:

On June 15, 2024, Round Rock police responded to a shooting at Old Settlers Park at Harrell Parkway in Round Rock.

Two people were killed, and 14 others were injured in the shooting.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lyndsey Vicknair

Police said the shooting happened during an altercation between two groups at the event. The two people killed were innocent bystanders.

33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke from Pflugerville died in the shooting.

Dig deeper:

A total of seven suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Ricky Thompson, 17, of Pflugerville, Keshawn Dixon, 19, of Killeen, and a teen suspect from Pflugerville, were all arrested last year.

In May, U.S. Marshals arrested four more suspects in the case:

Terrell Hatch, 18, of Pflugerville

Payton Green, 20, of Pflugerville

Terren Jackson, 18, of Manor

Amarjai Terry, 17, of Manor

All four of the suspects face several charges, including engaging in organized criminal activity with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.