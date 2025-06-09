2024 UTSA grad tapped to oversee DHS terrorism prevention office

The Brief ProPublica reports 2024 UTSA graduate tapped to lead DHS terrorism prevention office Thomas Fugate will head up the Center for Prevenion Programs and Partnerships



Thomas Fugate, a recent University of Texas San Antonio graduate, has reportedly been tapped to lead the Department of Homeland Security's terror prevention office.

The backstory:

The non-profit newsroom ProPublica says that 22-year-old Fugate has been appointed by the White House to head up the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships overseeing the government's main hub for terrorism prevention.

Fugate once worked as a gardener and was an H-E-B team member before interning for conservative think-tank The Heritage Foundation.

In 2024, Fugate graduated from UTSA with a degree in politics and volunteered for President Trump's campaign.

What they're saying:

ProPublica reports that critics say there is no threat prevention or security listed in Fugate's employment history and that Fugate's appointment is like putting an "intern in charge."

In a statement, DHS says Fugate's new role is "a credit to his work ethic and success on the job."