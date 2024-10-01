2025 Red Poppy Festival Poster Artist applications now being accepted

The City of Georgetown is now taking entries for the 2025 Red Poppy Festival Poster Artist.

If any artist is interested, the submission deadline is 5 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Artists must submit original works of art, and if chosen, will receive $500, a high-resolution art scan, a 2-foot x 4-foot street banner, and will retain ownership and all rights to their art.

Below is a list of requirements to be considered:

The artist must agree to have their artwork reproduced for the poster, street banners, City of Georgetown websites, advertisements, and any collateral materials created to promote the 2025 Red Poppy Festival.

The art submission must be an original work of art.

The final artwork will be reproduced as a 16-inch x 20-inchposter (portrait or landscape), so it needs to fit these proportions.

The artist must submit a digital copy of the artwork and complete an online form.

For more information and to apply, click here.