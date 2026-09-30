2026 ACL Music Festival: CapMetro bus routes to Zilker Park

The Brief CapMetro is providing several options for ACL festival goers There are three routes to get festival goers close to Zilker Park Customers can also rent a bike at any CapMetro Bikeshare station to get to Zilker Park



CapMetro is providing several options for festival goers to get to the 2026 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

CapMetro bus routes to Zilker Park

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There are three routes to get festival goers close to Zilker Park:

Routes 3 and 803 provide service to Barton Springs and North Lamar. With these routes, customers can walk less than a mile to the festival.

Route 30 drops customers off on the west side of Zilker Park near MoPac at Spyglass.

It is encouraged that people plan their trip using the Transit App.

Customers can also now pay their fare using Tap to Pay with a contactless credit, debit card or smartwatch.

For those staying out late, CapMetro's Night Owl buses will run until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Dig deeper:

Customers coming from Leander, the Domain or other areas near the Red Line stations can take CapMetro Rail to downtown Austin. From there, customers can walk about half a mile to Republic Square and catch Routes 3 or 803 to Zilker Park.

For Sundays, CapMetro is providing a special rail service during both weekends of ACL. The last trains will leave downtown at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

CapMetro Bikeshare stations

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Customers can also rent a bike at any CapMetro Bikeshare station to get to Zilker Park.

You can check the Bikeshare App to find the nearest docking station.

CapMetro is also hosting a Bikeshare valet at 1732 Toomey Rd to let customers have a place to dock their bikes near the festival.

What you can do:

For more information, or to plan your ride, click here.

Customers can also call the GO line for more help at (512) 474-1200.