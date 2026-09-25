Manor PD patrol vehicle involved in deadly crash; Texas Rangers investigating

The Brief Man dies after being struck by Manor Police Department patrol vehicle Crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in westbound lanes of US 290 near Gregg Manor Road Questions now being raised about safety and growth along 290



A man is dead after being struck by a Manor Police Department patrol vehicle early Friday morning, prompting an outside investigation and renewed discussion about pedestrian safety and the future of US 290.

The backstory:

The collision happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of US 290 near Gregg Manor Road.

Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps said an officer was driving westbound when an adult man was walking in the roadway.

According to Phipps, the officer did not have enough time to avoid hitting him.

Officers stopped and immediately began providing lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Police have not released his identity.

Phipps said responding officers reported smelling alcohol and finding alcohol with the man. Police initially said the man was possibly intoxicated, but that has not been confirmed.

Dashcam captured collision, police chief says

Dig deeper:

Phipps said he has reviewed dashcam video from the patrol vehicle and that it shows the officer driving below the speed limit before the collision.

The chief described the area where the man was hit as dark with limited lighting.

"At this time, we don’t expect there to be any issues with the officer," Phipps said, while emphasizing that outside agencies will determine whether the officer’s actions contributed to the collision.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting with the crash investigation. The Texas Rangers are separately investigating the officer’s involvement.

Phipps said the department relies on outside agencies in incidents involving its own officers so the circumstances can be independently reviewed.

Police said the dashcam video is graphic. Any decision on whether it will eventually be released will be made in coordination with the Texas Rangers.

Crash raises questions about safety and growth along US 290

Big picture view:

The collision is also putting a renewed focus on pedestrian safety along the busy highway as Manor and surrounding communities continue to grow.

"Our roadway is not quite expanded to the growth that we’ve had out here and beyond here," Phipps said.

He urged pedestrians to use designated crosswalks, particularly at night. Phipps pointed to the nearby Gregg Manor Road intersection, which he said has a well-lit crosswalk.

The chief also said the city is open to conversations with transportation officials about potential improvements along the corridor.

"In a growing community, there can always be better routes, better systems," Phipps said.

Phipps said a public meeting is expected in early October regarding the future expansion of US 290 between Manor and Elgin. He encouraged residents and people who regularly commute along the highway to participate in discussions about the corridor’s future.

The investigation into the deadly collision remains ongoing.