21-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in Killeen collision

Killeen police have identified the person killed in a collision involving a motorcycle on June 10.

KPD officers responded to the intersection of W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and Stringer Street at approximately 9:33 p.m. in reference to a 911 call about a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

Police say investigation revealed that a black Honda motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of the 700 block of Veteran Memorial Blvd. The driver of a black Mercedes failed to yield to right-of-way turning left onto Stringer Street, causing the motorcycle to hit the front of the Mercedes.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected upon impact. The two were transported to local hospitals in critical condition, police say. The driver of the Mercedes was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 21-year-old Coy Caleb Morris. Morris was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed on June 13.

KPD says this investigation is ongoing, and information will be released as it becomes available.