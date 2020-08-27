21-year-old man dies after being shot in Southeast Austin

A 21-year-old man has died after he was shot in Southeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department says that Paul Brown died from his injuries and was pronounced dead on August 27 at just after 4 a.m.

Police say officers found Brown with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Elmont Drive at about 10:48 p.m. on August 26 when they responded to multiple calls of shots fired.

Investigators from the Austin Police Department aggravated assault and homicide units and crime scene specialists processed the scene and detectives have interviewed witnesses and canvassed the area for video.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

