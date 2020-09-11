Expand / Collapse search

23 pounds of crystal meth seized in Bastrop County traffic stop

Published 
Bastrop County
FOX 7 Austin

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Two Austin men have been arrested after a traffic stop in Bastrop County uncovered 23 pounds of crystal meth.

22-year-old Visente Mendoza and 24-year-old Edgar Jaimes were arrested after a Bastrop County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

BCSO says that in addition to the initial traffic violation, the driver did not have a driver's license. An investigation uncovered about 23.18 pounds, or just over 10 kilograms, of crystal methamphetamine which BCSO says was destined for Central Texas.

The street value of the seized crystal meth exceeds $100,000.

For more Bastrop County news, click here.