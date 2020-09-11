23 pounds of crystal meth seized in Bastrop County traffic stop

Two Austin men have been arrested after a traffic stop in Bastrop County uncovered 23 pounds of crystal meth.

22-year-old Visente Mendoza and 24-year-old Edgar Jaimes were arrested after a Bastrop County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

BCSO says that in addition to the initial traffic violation, the driver did not have a driver's license. An investigation uncovered about 23.18 pounds, or just over 10 kilograms, of crystal methamphetamine which BCSO says was destined for Central Texas.

Advertisement

The street value of the seized crystal meth exceeds $100,000.

For more Bastrop County news, click here.