Thanksgiving meals distributed to East Austin community

Bundles of food from the Central Texas Food Bank were distributed at the Delco Center in east Austin on Wednesday.

Frozen turkeys, fresh produce and canned food were loaded up into the vehicles that pulled in. The effort helped save Thanksgiving for people like Rodney and Shannon Dukes.

"This is really going to help my family. This is awesome," said Rodney Dukes.

There were 250 turkeys distributed. It's estimated, with all the trimmings, 1,000 people will get a holiday meal on Thursday.

"There are many factors that are contributing to an increased need, especially here in Texas. And so that's why this year, the Central Texas Food Bank has provided 30,000 turkeys to our 21 counties during 23 distributions this year," said Food Bank President Sari Vatske.

The food bank distribution at the Delco Center was the last one before Thanksgiving. Kirk Jones said a neighbor told him about the event, and he hurried over.

"They do an outstanding job. We need more people like this and try to help everybody instead of trying to help themselves," said Kirk Jones as volunteers filled the back of his vehicle with food," said Kirk Jones.

The food bank started buying turkeys this past spring. Most of the produce is provided by H-E-B, but the local donors and volunteers are what make the distribution successful.

"Yeah, it's incredibly rewarding, and it's great to give back to the community," said volunteer Patrick Rastelli.

Patrick Rastelli was joined by several volunteers. The work crew included Johnny and Penelope Edmondson. They were the smallest on hand, but both were equally determined to help out.

"We are having fun, having a blessed day today," said Johnny.

Penelope worked on the produce line. The bags of carrots and apples were heavy, but that didn’t stop her from handing them out two at a time.

The children are the grandkids of Pct 1 Constable Tonya Nixon, who had deputies on site helping provide traffic control.

"Seeing the volunteers is not only motivating, but it's really humbling. The fact that people care so much to come out and help their community time and again. It's truly inspiring, and it motivates our team as well. Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization. And we couldn't do what we do without them," said Vatske.

Some of those who got the Turkey Day fixings, like Zack Harvey and Lyndsay Murphy, left thinking about getting back in line. Not to receive more food, but to work on a volunteer line that loads up food.

"And we can't wait till we're able to, you know, give back and do the same thing," said Murphy.

There will be more opportunities to help because food insecurity is an everyday problem. The next food distribution will happen next month, on Dec. 3, and that will take place at Pflugerville stadium.