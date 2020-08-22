28-year-old North Texas man warning others to be careful after being hospitalized due to COVID-19

Despite declining coronavirus numbers here in North Texas, the virus is still impacting hundreds of people across the Metroplex.

The impact of the virus varies person-to-person, with some showing no symptoms at all.

But those who do feel its wrath often come away with a greater appreciation for its severity and a warning for others.

A local man in his 20s, with no underlying conditions, says he wants young people to know you can go from being healthy to sick very quick.

It’s been a rough month for Jesse Ohakam and his mother, Lilian.

It started when Lilian was sent home after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19.

“She developed pneumonia before she got tested, from there, it went downhill,” Jesse recalled.

Days later, he said she passed out at home.

Jesse said he went to help her and was not wearing a mask.

His mom tested positive, and days later, he started feeling symptoms.

“It pins you down to the bed. You don't move, you don't want to eat, you don't want to drink,” he recalled.

He went to the emergency room multiple times, but said he was told his symptoms were not severe enough to be admitted.

“The free test, it’s like 6-10 days, but I knew I was positive because I lost my sense of smell and taste,” Jesse said.

He got his positive test result back five days later.

He’s been in Mansfield Methodist since Monday.

FOX4 talked to him hours before he was discharged on Saturday.

“I could not inhale,” he said. “I could not inhale past the line above zero.”

Jesse is 28, and has no pre-existing conditions, and he has a message for other young people.

“You can't take this lightly because this virus attacks people differently. My message is to always wear a mask,” he said. “Wear a mask, social distance, hand sanitizer. That’s the message to the people.”

Lilian is back home and doing well.

They both will get retested soon.

