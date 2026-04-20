Victor Wembanyama named 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year in first unanimous vote

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The Brief Victor Wembanyama made NBA history as the first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year winner and the youngest to receive the honor. The 22-year-old Spurs center led the league in blocks for a third straight year, joining Michael Jordan and David Robinson as the only players to win both DPOY and Rookie of the Year. Already a finalist for NBA MVP, Wembanyama is expected to add All-NBA and All-Defensive team honors to his historic season later this month.



San Antonio Spurs star, Victor Wembanyama, added another historic achievement to his résumé on Monday night, becoming the first unanimous winner of the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

The announcement comes just one day after Wembanyama scored 35 points in his NBA Playoff debut against the Portland Trail Blazers.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 19: The San Antonio Spurs celebrate after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Round One Game One of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2026 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expr Expand

A historic unanimous vote

What we know:

The San Antonio Spurs center received all 100 first-place votes from a panel of media members, marking the first time in the award’s history that a player was selected unanimously.

At 22, Wembanyama is also the youngest player to win the honor.

Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren finished second in the voting, followed by Detroit’s Ausar Thompson.

Both players were key contributors on teams that secured No. 1 seeds in the playoffs, but Wembanyama’s dominance made the outcome largely a foregone conclusion.

Wembanyama’s defensive stats and impact

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 19: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs blocks the shot of Shaedon Rupert #17 of the Portland Trailblazers in the first half of Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center on Apri Expand

Dig deeper:

The 7-foot-4 French star anchored one of the league’s top defenses while leading the NBA in blocked shots for a third consecutive season. He finished the regular season with 197 blocks, along with 66 steals, and ranked among the league leaders in rebounding.

Wembanyama’s defensive presence reshaped opposing offenses throughout the season, frequently discouraging shots in the paint and altering game plans.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 19: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Round One Game One of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2026 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Expand

His unanimous victory carries multiple layers of historical significance by becoming one of the few players to win both Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, joining David Robinson and Michael Jordan. In 2024, he previously won Rookie of the Year by a unanimous vote, making him the only known player in at least the past several decades to earn two major awards unanimously.

2026 NBA MVP Finalists and Future Awards

Wembanyama’s standout season extended beyond defense. He is a finalist for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, alongside Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver’s Nikola Jokic, and is expected to earn All-NBA and All-Defensive team honors.

Big picture view:

The Spurs, meanwhile, became the first franchise to have four different players win the award since its inception in the 1982-83 season, adding Wembanyama to a list that includes Alvin Robertson, David Robinson and Kawhi Leonard.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 19: Tim Duncan and David Robinson attend a game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers during Round One Game One of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2026 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Expand

Wembanyama had been considered a leading candidate for the award since his rookie season, when he finished second in voting. He was ineligible last year after missing significant time due to a medical condition, but returned this season to claim the honor decisively.

What's next:

Wembanyama’s Defensive Player of the Year award ensures he will collect multiple accolades from this season, further solidifying his status as one of the league’s most impactful players on both ends of the floor.