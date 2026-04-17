Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly 3-vehicle crash in Travis County

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The Brief A 24-year-old man was charged with intoxication manslaughter Texas DPS said the 3-vehicle crash happened on Feb. 21 on U.S. 183 S near William Cannon Drive One person was killed in the crash



A man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a deadly three-vehicle crash in February.

What we know:

The Texas DPS said on Feb. 21, around 10:58 p.m., troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 183 S near William Cannon Drive.

The investigation determined a Kia Forte, which was speeding, hit the back of a Volkswagen Atlas. The Atlas was then pushed into a Chevy Silverado.

The front passenger of the Forte, 33-year-old Alejandro Perez Ramirez, was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital. Ramirez later died from his injuries.

The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles involved had minor injuries.

DPS said a trooper determined the driver of the Forte, 24-year-old Gustavo Barbosa Sanchez, was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. It was tested, and it was later determined that Sanchez had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.211 at the time of the crash.

Under Texas law, a person is considered intoxicated if their blood alcohol concentration is 0.08 or higher.

On April 17, Sanchez was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and was booked into the Bastrop County Jail.