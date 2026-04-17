Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly 3-vehicle crash in Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a deadly three-vehicle crash in February.
What we know:
The Texas DPS said on Feb. 21, around 10:58 p.m., troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 183 S near William Cannon Drive.
The investigation determined a Kia Forte, which was speeding, hit the back of a Volkswagen Atlas. The Atlas was then pushed into a Chevy Silverado.
The front passenger of the Forte, 33-year-old Alejandro Perez Ramirez, was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital. Ramirez later died from his injuries.
The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles involved had minor injuries.
DPS said a trooper determined the driver of the Forte, 24-year-old Gustavo Barbosa Sanchez, was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. It was tested, and it was later determined that Sanchez had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.211 at the time of the crash.
Under Texas law, a person is considered intoxicated if their blood alcohol concentration is 0.08 or higher.
On April 17, Sanchez was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and was booked into the Bastrop County Jail.
The Source: Information from Texas DPS