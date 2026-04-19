Texas DPS expands law enforcement fleet with eight new K-9 teams
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) expanded its law enforcement capabilities Friday, graduating eight new K-9 teams and two certified trainers to be deployed across the state.
Expanded K-9 force
The new graduates completed a rigorous nine-week program, which included six weeks of specialized pre-training for the dogs. The teams are trained to assist in narcotics and explosives detection, tracking operations, and fugitive apprehension.
What they're saying:
"Our K-9 teams are an integral part of DPS and play a vital role in our mission to protect and serve the people of Texas," said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. "Whether they are detecting explosives, tracking fugitives or uncovering drugs, these dogs and their handlers demonstrate extraordinary dedication and courage every day."
K-9 Disco
Specialized skills
The graduating class includes five narcotics detection teams trained to identify substances such as methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. Three additional teams specialized in explosives detection, focusing on safeguarding public spaces and critical infrastructure from commercial, military, and homemade explosives.
The department also certified two new K-9 Tech Trainers, Corporal David Clayton and Trooper Andrew Najera. To earn the certification, individuals must be state-approved instructors and complete 250 credit hours in a specific discipline.
By the numbers:
With the addition of these new teams, the DPS K-9 program now consists of 101 personnel, including 88 handlers. The fleet features 59 narcotics units, 15 explosives units, and 14 tracking units, utilizing breeds such as German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Labrador Retrievers, and a Vizsla.
Trooper Victoria Escalon & K-9 Zen: Narcotics Detection Handler
The graduating handlers and their K-9 partners are:
Narcotics Detection
- Trooper Brady Koveleskie and Cloak
- Trooper Quinten Baker and Magik
- Trooper Quinton Hall and Dori
- Trooper Roberto Flores and Tyson
- Trooper Victoria Escalon and Zen
Explosives Detection
- Trooper Adriana Loredo and Disco
- Trooper Chase Grillet and Magnum
- Trooper James McConnaughay and Xena
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.