Texas DPS expands law enforcement fleet with eight new K-9 teams

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The Brief The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) added eight new K-9 teams and two certified trainers to bolster statewide law enforcement. The graduates are trained in narcotics and explosives detection, fugitive apprehension, and tracking across various breeds like German Shepherds and Labs. These new teams bring the total DPS K-9 program to 101 personnel, significantly increasing the department's ability to intercept drugs and explosives.



The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) expanded its law enforcement capabilities Friday, graduating eight new K-9 teams and two certified trainers to be deployed across the state.

Expanded K-9 force

The new graduates completed a rigorous nine-week program, which included six weeks of specialized pre-training for the dogs. The teams are trained to assist in narcotics and explosives detection, tracking operations, and fugitive apprehension.

What they're saying:

"Our K-9 teams are an integral part of DPS and play a vital role in our mission to protect and serve the people of Texas," said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. "Whether they are detecting explosives, tracking fugitives or uncovering drugs, these dogs and their handlers demonstrate extraordinary dedication and courage every day."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ K-9 Disco

Specialized skills

The graduating class includes five narcotics detection teams trained to identify substances such as methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. Three additional teams specialized in explosives detection, focusing on safeguarding public spaces and critical infrastructure from commercial, military, and homemade explosives.

The department also certified two new K-9 Tech Trainers, Corporal David Clayton and Trooper Andrew Najera. To earn the certification, individuals must be state-approved instructors and complete 250 credit hours in a specific discipline.

By the numbers:

With the addition of these new teams, the DPS K-9 program now consists of 101 personnel, including 88 handlers. The fleet features 59 narcotics units, 15 explosives units, and 14 tracking units, utilizing breeds such as German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Labrador Retrievers, and a Vizsla.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Trooper Victoria Escalon & K-9 Zen: Narcotics Detection Handler

The graduating handlers and their K-9 partners are:

Narcotics Detection

Trooper Brady Koveleskie and Cloak

Trooper Quinten Baker and Magik

Trooper Quinton Hall and Dori

Trooper Roberto Flores and Tyson

Trooper Victoria Escalon and Zen

Explosives Detection

Trooper Adriana Loredo and Disco

Trooper Chase Grillet and Magnum

Trooper James McConnaughay and Xena