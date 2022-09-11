Divers suit up for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup

Boats filled with divers converged on Lake Travis on Sunday to clean up the shoreline and lake bottom.

"We had two barges with 50 divers per barge, so we have 100 divers in the water," said Seth Wallace, owner of Dive World Austin. "It's an opportunity to dive, be a part of the dive community and obviously help out Lake Travis and the water that we value so much."

Divers spent Sunday morning filling trash bags with wrappers and empty beer cans as part of the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup.

"I’ve always loved diving, so I'm just trying to give back to the community, and it’s fun," said diver Sean Thrailkill.

The annual event is sponsored by the Colorado River Alliance with the help of local dive shops.

According to the Colorado River Alliance, the annual cleanup at Lake Travis is the biggest scuba diving and shoreline cleanup in Texas. Volunteers collect an average of 5 tons of trash from the bottom of the lake and surrounding shoreline.