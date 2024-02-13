29 Days of Texas Black History: Day 13- Who is Usher Raymond IV

Usher Raymond IV, also known as Usher, the man who can make us dance, swoon, and question our own dance moves, was born on October 14, 1978, in Dallas, Texas, proving that even the Lone Star State couldn't resist producing a global music sensation.

Usher's rise to fame began at a young age. His father, Usher Raymond III, was a musician and performed with groups like New Edition. Influenced by his father's talent, Usher developed a love for music at an early age.

In 1990, at the age of 12, Usher won his first talent show, which caught the attention of music executives. This led to his recording contract with LaFace Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music, in 1993.

Usher's debut album, "My Way," was released in 1997 and was a huge success, peaking at number three on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was praised for its fusion of R&B and pop, showcasing Usher's smooth vocals and catchy melodies.

In 1998, Usher achieved his first number-one single, "Nice & Slow," from his second album, "Usher." This single solidified his status as a rising R&B star.In addition to his music career, Usher ventured into acting, appearing in movies such as "In the Mix" (2005) and "The Smurfs" (2011). He also starred in the reality TV series "Usher: Chosen One" in 2007.

Beyond his musical and acting careers, Usher is known for his philanthropic endeavors and advocacy for social justice. He established the Usher Raymond Foundation to support youth empowerment and education programs.

In 2020, Usher joined the Black Lives Matter movement and used his platform to speak out against racial injustice. He participated in peaceful protests and collaborated with organizations to address systemic racism and support minority communities.

The singer-songwriter has won over eight Grammys and performed at the most watched Superbowl of all time ,according to NFL.