29-year-old killed while allegedly trying to purchase weed

The Austin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old in South Austin. The victim was allegedly shot and killed while attempting to purchase marijuana.

According to police, Austin 911 received a call shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, January 18 about a shooting in the 5000 block of Brighton Road. The caller told police he had taken his brother to a residence to purchase marijuana and that after his brother walked into the residence he heard gunshots coming from inside the house.

The caller left but quickly returned to the residence and went inside to check on his brother who he found unresponsive, with apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The residents of the house had left the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

After police had arrived at the scene, officers were approached by one of the residents of the home where the shooting took place, who returned to the scene, and told officers that he shot the victim. Several other subjects were detained at the scene, according to police.

ATCEMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, Travis Springer, was pronounced deceased at 10:30 p.m. The Travis County Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS