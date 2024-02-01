Apartment complex fire in South Austin; AFD responding

Firefighters are on scene of a 3-alarm apartment fire in South Austin.

AFD says the fire broke out around 3:20 a.m. Thursday at Cannon South apartments on William Cannon near Congress Ave.

The fire originated on a corner balcony and has extended to two connected buildings, AFD says. The fire is now under control and being held to two buildings, 1 and 6.

Firefighters say one resident was evaluated by Austin-Travis County EMS for smoke inhalation, but they refused transportation.

No other injuries have been reported.

AFD says the smoke alarm did not go off in the first building that caught fire. They say it will be up to investigators and code enforcement to determine if the apartment complex will face fines as a result.

More than 15 units have been impacted by this fire, and CapMetro is on scene assisting the residents.

Drivers should expect road closures in the area while firefighters work to put out the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.