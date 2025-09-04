3 arrested after stolen mail from over 30 addresses found during Kyle traffic stop

The Brief Three people were arrested during a traffic stop in Kyle Kyle PD said officers found stolen mail and fake credit cards in the car



Three people were arrested after they were found with stolen mail and fake credit cards during a traffic stop in Kyle.

What we know:

Kyle police said on Sept. 3, in the early morning hours, officers conducted a traffic stop on a car with expired registration.

At first, the driver gave officers a fake name. However, the driver was later identified as 30-year-old Torie Salitrero, of San Antonio, who had active warrants for fraud in New Braunfels.

Officers also found eight credit cards with various names, a crowbar, and a duffle bag with mail from 37 different addresses in the car.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Torie Salitrero

Salitrero and two passengers, Francisco Espinoza, 33, and Emmilio Camacho, 35, both of San Antonio, were taken into custody.

All three were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of mail.

Salitrero is also facing more charges for possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent possession and use of a credit card, and failure to identify as a fugitive, in addition to the outstanding warrant.