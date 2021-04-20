3 arrested in connection to March road rage shooting near Round Rock

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage shooting outside of the city of Round Rock in March, says the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

WCSO says that just before 6:30 p.m. March 30, patrol deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 400 block of Entrada Way outside of Round Rock. Two vehicles had reportedly had a minor crash on RM 1431 at Entrada Way.

An investigation revealed that 19-year-old Justin Lee Chambers of Georgetown had been driving a 2009 Toyota Camry when he struck a Volkswagen Passat in the rear, causing minor damage, says WCSO. Chambers immediately left the scene without giving information to the other driver.

The driver, identified by WCSO as 22-year-old Esteban Rivera of Killeen, then chased Chambers into the Sendero Springs neighborhood. Both drivers then ended up shooting at each other numerous times. No one was hit, but one house did sustain damage from gunfire.

Rivera was arrested on April 15 by WCSO detectives and charged with state-jail felony child endangerment as Rivera had his small children with him in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

17-year-old Jacob James Chambers of Georgetown, the brother of the driver, was arrested on April 18 by Texas DPS outside of Del Rio. He has been charged with third-degree felony deadly conduct and third-degree felony tampering with evidence and was identified as a passenger in the Toyota and the shooter in the incident. Jacob Chambers is currently in the Val Verde County Jail.

His brother Justin Chambers is now in custody in the Williamson County Jail and has been charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence.