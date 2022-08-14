3 injured in two-vehicle crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin late Saturday night.
ATCEMS says it transported three adults from the crash, which occurred in the 9100 block of Research Boulevard just before midnight.
Two of the adults were declared trauma alerts and were transported to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
The third person was transported to St. David's North Austin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.