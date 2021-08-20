3 Kerr County men indicted for the distribution of opioids

A federal grand jury in San Antonio returned an indictment this week charging two Kerrville men and an Ingram man with the distribution of narcotics.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Scott Mitchell Brown and 51-year-old John Henry Swiencki of Kerrville along with 42-year-old David Jeffery Hughes, Jr. of Ingram are all charged with one count of conspiring to distribute hydrocodone, oxycodone, and amphetamines.

In addition to the distribution charge, court documents confirm Brown is charged with one count of theft of prescription medications; one count of possession of stolen mail; and one count of obtaining unauthorized health information from the Kerrville Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Hughes is also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Swiencki and Hughes are scheduled to make their initial court appearances today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Bemporad. Brown is scheduled for an arraignment on September 2 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Farrer.

If convicted on the distribution charge, the District Attorney's office says the defendants face up to 20 years in prison. Brown faces up to an additional 10 years in prison on the theft of prescription medications charge and 10 years in prison on the obtaining unauthorized health information charge. Brown also faces an additional five years in prison for the possession of stolen mail charge. Hughes faces an additional sentence of up to 10 years in prison for the felon in possession charge.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

