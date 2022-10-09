3 killed, 1 injured in two separate crashes in Austin area within two-hour span

Three people are dead after two separate crashes in the Austin area within hours of each other Sunday.

The first happened around 2:30 a.m. on Pearce Lane near Kellam Road in Del Valle where a car crashed with three people inside. One person was pinned and two were unconscious when medics arrived.

The two who were unconscious were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, but not expected to be life-threatening, injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A couple hours later, another person died in a separate rollover crash, this time in Southwest Austin.

ATCEMS responded around 4:30 a.m. to the crash on S. Mopac southbound near the SH W eastbound ramp. When crews arrived on scene, they found the driver, the only patient involved, unconscious.

After resuscitation efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.