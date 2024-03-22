3 men arrested in connection to armed robbery in North Austin

Three men were arrested in connection to a home-invasion robbery in north Austin back in October 2023, the Austin Police Department said.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at around 4:44 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at Henry Heights Apartments, at 12330 Metric Boulevard, for a report of a loud disturbance.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and found two victims that were severely injured. The victims reported they were held at gunpoint by three suspects who forced their way into the apartment. Due to their significant injuries, the victims were transported to a local hospital.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of forced entry into the apartment, a broken back window, and multiple trails of blood leading away from the apartment.

Detectives determined the victims were inside the apartment when they were randomly targeted for a home invasion-style robbery by the three suspects. The victims realized the armed suspects were forcing their way into the apartment. They then broke a bedroom window, which caused their serious injuries, and escaped to safety.

Home doorbell camera footage was available and recorded the robbery suspects entering the apartment.

The three suspects involved were arrested by APD’s Violent Crime Taskforce and South Metro Tactical Unit.

One more suspect has not been found yet. Police are still asking the public for help.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.