Bexar County missing teens: 1 found safe, 1 body located and 1 still missing

The Brief The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for teenagers missing in separate, unrelated cases. Investigators released dashcam video of 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos walking in her neighborhood on Christmas Eve; the FBI is now assisting with the search. Residents near Potranco Road and the northwest side are urged to check home surveillance and report any sightings of the teens to the BCSO at 210-335-6000.



The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is intensifying search operations this week as investigators seek the public’s help in locating three teenagers reported missing in separate incidents across the county.

Sheriff’s officials have established a mobile command post and are utilizing drones, K-9 units, and mounted patrols to search for 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, 17-year-old Angelique Johnson, and 14-year-old Sofia Gabriela Peters-Cobos.

While the cases are not currently linked, authorities are urging residents to check home surveillance and dash camera footage for any signs of the missing youths.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on any of the following individuals is asked to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19

What we know:

Investigators are particularly focused on the northwest side of the county following the disappearance of 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos. Olmos was last seen leaving her residence in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring at 6:58 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

According to family, Olmos typically went for morning walks, but concern grew when she failed to return. Initial surveillance footage from her home showed an individual believed to be Olmos searching inside her vehicle before walking away on foot. Her vehicle remained at the residence.

Camila Mendoza Olmos (19) (Source: Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, officials released new dashcam footage provided by a passing motorist. The video, captured around 7 a.m. on Dec. 24, shows a person matching Olmos’ description walking northbound on Wildhorse Parkway between Shetland Wind and Caspian Spring.

"We’re asking anybody with any information to please give us a call," a BCSO spokesperson said during a Monday news conference. "Even if you don't live in this immediate neighborhood... look through your surveillance camera videos from later that day and let us be the judge of whether it's something usable or not."

The FBI and Homeland Security are assisting in the case by analyzing digital evidence and monitoring outbound flights and border crossings as a precaution.

Description: Female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds.

Last Seen Wearing: A baby blue and black hoodie, baby blue pajama bottoms, and white shoes.

Body discovered that matches Camila's description

UPDATE:

According to investigators, the body was discovered by search crews around 4:45 p.m. at the site of Burning Bush Landscaping Company, within a few hundred yards of her home, in an area of tall grass.

Investigators say that the body that was found matched Camila's clothing description, but have not yet identified the body as that of Camila Olmos.

It has not been determined if the person's death was a suicide or a homicide. The medical examiner will identify the body and determine the cause of death in the coming days.

Investigators say that a firearm, which investigators had been searching for in connection with the death, had been found near the body.

Angelique Johnson, 17

What we know:

The Sheriff's Office is also searching for 17-year-old Angelique Johnson, who was reported missing from the 130 block of Exeter Place, located near Potranco Road on the city’s northwest side.

Angelique Johnson, 17 (Source: Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators believe Johnson still has her cell phone in her possession, but her current location and intended destination remain unknown.

Description: Female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 198 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sofia Gabriela Peters-Cobos, 14 [FOUND]

What we know:

The most recent disappearance involves 14-year-old Sofia Gabriela Peters-Cobos. Sofia was found alive and well, according to a Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook post at 4:26 p.m.

She last seen leaving her home near the intersection of Landon Ridge and Potranco Road at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29.

SOFIA GABRIELA PETERS-COBOS (14) (Source: Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Description: Female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 132 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Last Seen Wearing: A black flannel shirt and black shorts.

Authorities reminded the public that anyone found harboring or hiding a reported missing person could face criminal charges. Information leading to the recovery of the teens can be reported anonymously.