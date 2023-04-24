1 killed, 4 hospitalized in crash; W US 290 shut down in SW Travis County

One person is dead and four more are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash that has shut down parts of W US 290 in southwest Travis County, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

The crash, which involved three vehicles and five people, happened just after 2:30 p.m. April 24 in the 8600 block of W US 290, west of Circle Drive.

ATCEMS, Austin fire and Oak Hill fire crews are also at the scene.

One person, an adult, has been pronounced dead at the scene, and STAR Flight has transported two adults with potentially serious injuries to Dell Seton Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

ATCEMS later transported two more adults with potentially serious injuries to Dell Seton Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

TCSO says traffic is being diverted as both west and eastbound lanes are shut down.

Drivers are advised to expect continued traffic delays near the scene and to use alternate routes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.