300 years in prison: Texas man sentenced for child porn possession

The Brief Georgetown man sentenced to 300 years for child porn possession Daniel Bracamontez was found guilty of five counts and sentenced to 60 years for each count



A Georgetown man has been sentenced to 300 years in prison for child pornography possession.

By the numbers:

On September 9, a Williamson County jury found 54-year-old Daniel Bracamontez guilty of five counts of possession of child pornography.

The jury sentenced him to 60 years in prison on each count.

Honorable Judge Donna King in the 26th Judicial District Court, who presided over the trial, remarked on the abhorrent nature of Bracamontez's crime and ordered the sentences to run consecutively, resulting in a total of 300 years of incarceration for Bracamontez.

The backstory:

The case originated from a cyber tip received by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a national network of law enforcement dedicated to combating internet crimes against children.

Google, Inc. alerted law enforcement after pornographic images and videos of children were uploaded to an IP address linked to an internet account that was registered to a residential address in Georgetown.

The tip was assigned to the Georgetown Police Department in 2021.

Upon reviewing the images, officers confirmed they depicted the sexual abuse of children ranging from 2 to 16 years of age.

Further investigation revealed that the images were uploaded by two email addresses belonging to Bracamontez.

In March 2021, officers executed a search warrant at Bracamontez’s residence, seizing over 20 electronic devices.

A search of his cell phone revealed videos and images constituting child pornography, including material depicting the sexual abuse of children as young as 3-years-old.

Dig deeper:

Bracamontez has an extensive criminal record, including prior convictions for theft, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple convictions for driving while intoxicated.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Victoria Winkeler and Cari Warner of the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office.

A digital forensic expert employed by the Texas Rangers provided crucial testimony at trial regarding a hidden app on the defendant’s phone that contained the disturbing pornographic content.

What they're saying:

"This verdict is an important step in our continued fight to protect our children and sends an unequivocal message: those who exploit and harm the most vulnerable members of our community will face severe and significant consequences," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick.

"Williamson County will not be a safe haven for these predators. My office will continue to seek justice for victims of these horrific crimes, and I am grateful for the diligent work and dedication of our law enforcement partners and prosecutors in bringing this case to a successful close," Dick added.