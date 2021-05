article

Austin-Travis County EMS says 32 people were involved in an 18-vehicle collision on the I-35 upper deck early Sunday morning.

Photos of the scene tweeted by ATCEMS show multiple vehicles rolled over.

ATCEMS says only 1 adult was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time it is unknown what caused the incident.

