33rd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival draws crowds looking for some heat

Crowds of festival goers made their way to south Austin's Far Out Lounge on Sunday afternoon for the 33rd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival presented by Capital Metro.

There were food trucks, local organizations and live entertainment, and nearly 20 different local and regional hot sauce bottlers set up sampling flavors from mild to hot.

The contest was separated into three classes: commercial bottlers, restaurants and individuals.

The winners were announced during the event, based off votes from a panel of judges and the people's choice voting booth.

The hot sauce festival has raised more than $1.25 million meals to feed those in need.

"Anything for the community, I think this is an important festival because it brings out a whole different variety of people, and you know everybody is so diverse in Texas, and we are like the melting pot, and so it is just a fun day," said Julie Walker, who attended the festival. "The weather is finally starting to cool off a little bit, so we are going to sweat with the hot sauce, but at least the temperature are cooling down a little."

Tickets ranged from $10 to $15. $5 from each ticket purchased goes to the Central Texas Food Bank.