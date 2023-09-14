4 Dallas police officers hit by suspected drunken driver

Four Dallas police officers were injured when a suspected drunken driver hit them early Thursday morning.

It happened while officers were in a standoff with a shooting suspect in a North Dallas neighborhood near Northwest Highway and Webb Chapel Road.

Police said the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home after allegedly shooting another man in the leg.

Two women and children were with him inside the home.

The officers were working to get everyone out safely when they were hit by a pickup truck.

All four injured officers were taken to the hospital.

One was injured badly enough that he was unable to walk. It’s believed the other three had minor injuries.

The driver who hit them was taken into custody.

Amid the chaos, police said the shooting suspect tried to jump out of a window to escape. Other officers arrested him.